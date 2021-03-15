This comes in the moment of brewing brouhaha emanating from the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony which happened last night at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles.

Ghanaian music lovers took social media to express unhappiness over why no Ghanaian act made it to the Grammys like Nigeria's Burna Boy and Wizkid who emerged as first-time winners of the prestigious award.

Burna Boy and Wizkid Twitter

Some tweeps have directed questions to Shatta Wale with others trolling him for missing on the Grammys whilst the likes of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy were also dragged for not reaching the Grammys like their Nigerian counterparts.

Amidst all these social comments online, Shatta Wale took to social media to say that the 'Halo' singer is his Grammy. Captioning a photo with Beyonce, Shatta Wale wrote "my Grammy. Love you Mami @beyonce"

Shatta Wale has worked with Beyonce on her 'Already' song which came as part of her 'Lion King; The Gift' album which was nominated for the Grammys last year. Later, Beyonce released her 'Black Is King' music film that was carved from the Gift Album.

'Black Is King' has seen Beyonce winning Grammy Awards last night with 'Brown Skin Girl' featuring Wizkid and Blue Ivy being adjudged the Best Music Video.

Queen B went home with 3 awards that saw breaking a record to tie with Alison Krauss as the most Grammy awarded musician with a total of 28 plaques in her name and as well the first female musician to reach this feat.