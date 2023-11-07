Beverly Osu speaks on her father's abandonment and how it affected her

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actress walked down memory lane to the moment that her mother and father split up, and she and her siblings were left with the choice of who to go with. Young Beverly chose to go with her father while her brothers chose to go with their mum, however, her father asked her to go with mum.

Her father promised to visit her and her brothers on occasion but he never did, even though he wasn't so far away. According to the model, her brothers never really forgave him for abandoning them the way he did.

She said, "Since we were leaving, my mother asked 'Who's going with daddy and who's going with me?' and I chose to go with my dad but my dad was like 'No, go to your mum' I will come and visit you. My dad was literally in Sururlere while we were in Ojuelegba and he never really came over, my brothers never really forgave my dad."

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up in a house full of men, whatever man she dated had to have a sort of confidence within himself to be with her in the midst of her brothers. Soon, she found herself choosing older men, but she does not attribute this to the lack of fatherly presence growing up.

"Do I have daddy issues? I don't think I have daddy issues but I've always dated men way older than me, and these older men were not other women's men o, I don't want to be another woman's sadness," the video vixen and actress clarified.