Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Beverly Osu replies trolls over controversial nun photo

Beverly Osu Actress replies trolls over controversial nun photo

Beverly Osu is setting the records straight following her recent photos which have been termed controversial.

  • Published:
Beverly Osu play

Beverly Osu

(Instagram/BeverlyOsu)

Beverly Osu has been replying trolls who have had a busy day calling her out over the controversial nun photo shoot in which she is spotted smoking.

Posing for the front cover a fashion magazine is the dream of every celebrity and so was the case of Beverly Osu until certain people felt she went overboard. Beverly Osu posed for the latest edition of Taylor Live Magazine dressed as a nun while smoking, now she has been spending time replying trolls who aren't comfortable with the photos.

"I was born a practicing Catholic so I know and take ur faith seriously. People should rather worry and pray for the hundreds of thousands of innocent victims that are rapped and abused by priests all over the world particularly over 1000 victims raped by 300 priests in Pennsylvania than worry over a photo that is a mere work of art.

Beverly Osu reacts to trolls over controversial photos play

Beverly Osu reacts to trolls over controversial photos

(Instagram/BeverlyOsu)

 

"In any case, reverend sisters and fathers smoke in real life which has not been established as a sin to my knowledge. Dear Nigerians I don't do what I do for your applause...If these images came out for a movie, will it be ok? It is funny how you all just sinned because of a beautiful artistic picture: I laugh in Hebrew MATHEW 7: 1-5," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

CONFESSIONS #emo#77iP## Taylor Live Magazine#emo#4oCZ##s Latest Issue & a quick chat with the magazine, I decided to be Open and let a lot of bottled up secrets out... See the full spread, visit www.taylorlive.com @taylorliveng #emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU## Cover Star : Beverly Osu Editor In Chief :@seyiitaylor photographer : @photographercharlie Art Director/styling : @infoworldcharming Creative Director : @beverly_osu Creative Assistant : @favo_ths Makeup: @lekeshade Hair: @highdtosin #emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU## #GOE #covergirl #confessions #Thenun #unpredictable #letitgo #septembertoremember #model #creative #arts

A post shared by THE BEV (@beverly_osu) on

 

Ok, all you critics of Beverly's new photos show probably go and read the scriptures she posted so you can have an idea of what she meant. Beverly Osu is a Nigeria actress and model. Beverly rose to prominence after her outing at the popular reality tv show, Big Brother Africa.

 

We've all come to realise that because celebrities are always in the spotlight, they always come under public attack no matter what it is they do. Recall a few weeks ago, Toyin Aimakhu was trolled on Instagram over the shape of her legs!  Yes, guys, it can get that ugly.

Beverly Osu play

Beverly Osu

(Instagram/BeverlyOsu)

ALSO READ: Beverly Osu stuns us with the Jasmine look

Troll describes actress' leg like that of a chicken

Toyin Abraham play

Toyin Abraham

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

 

Guys it is one of those days where your favourite celebrity get dragged on social media like a troll who described Toyin Aimakhu'e legs like that of a chicken. Toyin Aimakhu had posted a video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 2018, where she is seen playing football with a friend. She didn't expect to get the kind of message she got from a very nosy follower.

Toyin Abraham play

Toyin Abraham

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

 

"@toyin_abraham this your legs reminds me of my missing chicken," he wrote. Well, Toyin Abraham didn't waste time before she replied the follower; "@salt.nate imagine talk...comparing my legs to that of chicken, some people can not make Heaven no matter what we do to help them," she replied.

MTV Base Fitfam returns for a third season with VJ Folustorms
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Cardi B Rapper exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj [Video]bullet
2 Wizkid While singer plans to build Lagos public school, babymama sends...bullet
3 Teebillz Music executive talks about Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's...bullet

Related Articles

MTV Base Fit Fam Iyanya, Beverly Osu, Eva Aloridah, others set to appear on new season of TV series
Photo Of The Day Beverly Osu stuns us with the Jasmine look!
Banky W Singer's clap back to nosy fan will make your night!
Photo Of The Day Beverly Osu celebrates her mum with this heart-tugging photo
Big Brother Naija Pokello calls Beverly Osu a hypocrite for complaining about housemates attitude towards TBoss
Big Brother Naija TBoss not handling nomination well
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Big Brother Naija shows we have come a long way
Okiemute Illbliss, Seyi Law, Mr 2kay, others give amazing performances at "Thank you concert"
Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu Nollywood actresses sport 'Dashiki' trend in beautiful themed edit
Beverly Osu Actress is black and loving it! Here's how we know

Celebrities

Eucharia Anunobi flanked by other celebrities at her son's remembrance
Eucharia Anunobi See celebrities who showed up at the 1st year remembrance of actress' son [Photos]
Teebillz
Teebillz Tiwa Savage's estranged husband deletes controversial Instagram post
Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke
Daniella Okeke Actress says she is a very shy person as she shares raunchy photo
Singer's Nike 'Star Boy' t-shirt sells out in record time
Wizkid Singer's baby mama says she was begged by family from suing him