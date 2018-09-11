Beverly Osu replies trolls over controversial nun photo

news

Beverly Osu has been replying trolls who have had a busy day calling her out over the controversial nun photo shoot in which she is spotted smoking.

Posing for the front cover a fashion magazine is the dream of every celebrity and so was the case of Beverly Osu until certain people felt she went overboard. Beverly Osu posed for the latest edition of Taylor Live Magazine dressed as a nun while smoking, now she has been spending time replying trolls who aren't comfortable with the photos.

"I was born a practicing Catholic so I know and take ur faith seriously. People should rather worry and pray for the hundreds of thousands of innocent victims that are rapped and abused by priests all over the world particularly over 1000 victims raped by 300 priests in Pennsylvania than worry over a photo that is a mere work of art.

"In any case, reverend sisters and fathers smoke in real life which has not been established as a sin to my knowledge. Dear Nigerians I don't do what I do for your applause...If these images came out for a movie, will it be ok? It is funny how you all just sinned because of a beautiful artistic picture: I laugh in Hebrew MATHEW 7: 1-5," she wrote.

Ok, all you critics of Beverly's new photos show probably go and read the scriptures she posted so you can have an idea of what she meant. Beverly Osu is a Nigeria actress and model. Beverly rose to prominence after her outing at the popular reality tv show, Big Brother Africa.

We've all come to realise that because celebrities are always in the spotlight, they always come under public attack no matter what it is they do. Recall a few weeks ago, Toyin Aimakhu was trolled on Instagram over the shape of her legs! Yes, guys, it can get that ugly.

Troll describes actress' leg like that of a chicken

Guys it is one of those days where your favourite celebrity get dragged on social media like a troll who described Toyin Aimakhu'e legs like that of a chicken . Toyin Aimakhu had posted a video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 2018, where she is seen playing football with a friend. She didn't expect to get the kind of message she got from a very nosy follower.

"@toyin_abraham this your legs reminds me of my missing chicken," he wrote. Well, Toyin Abraham didn't waste time before she replied the follower; "@salt.nate imagine talk...comparing my legs to that of chicken, some people can not make Heaven no matter what we do to help them," she replied.