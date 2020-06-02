Beverly Naya believes the country isn't battling just coronavirus but also has a lot to deal with like police brutality, sexual predators, pedophiles, and so many other vices.

The movie star in a long post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, expressed her worry over the gruesome murder of the young university student in Benin city, Uwa.

"I didn’t sleep until 5 am this morning. I feel completely drained. As I deal with one horrific story in the news, another hits me over the head with a fire extinguisher... Like the one that was used to kill Uwa after being raped in her place of worship," she wrote.

"The news almost feels similar to a bullet piercing through me as I come to terms with the fact that the police may never be our friends, just look at what they did to 16-year-old Tina and so many others."

"I mean, the amount of bad news in the world right now is suffocating, it almost feels like I can’t breathe...the pain in my chest...you would think that there’s a knee pressing down on my neck blocking the very thing that keeps me alive....I’m gasping for air. George Floyd did not deserve that."

"We do not deserve the continuous hatred we receive from our own people as well as those who simply hate us for the colour of our skin. We are not only battling coronavirus, we have other epidemics and just like the virus, the numbers keep rising."

"We are battling police brutality, sexual predators, pedophiles, rape apologists, racists, murderers, and terrorists. These are all epidemics but unlike Coronavirus, you are not required to cover your mouth in order to survive...you are required to use it! Do not be silenced! We need SCAPEGOATS, we need justice! #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForTina #JusticeForUwa #RapeIsACRIME #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."

Naya's post is coming on the heels of the recent protests in the United States of America and the rape and murder of a young student in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, May 30, 2020, a young lady, Uwa Omozuwa was murdered in Benin city.

Uwa was killed by some men after she was raped in Benin

The young lady was raped and died from injuries sustained at the premises of one of the branches of the RCCG, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill where she had gone to read.

She was a student at the University of Benin.