Beverly Naya says she would have celebrated her 31st birthday in Singapore if not for coronavirus surge which has restricted the movements of travellers around the world.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 17, 2020, where she expressed shock at the turn of events. She, however, shared a series of photos to mark her special day.

"Birthday ❤️. Grateful for today but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t constantly thinking about what’s going on around the world, it’s overwhelming. If someone had told me that this would be how I’d spend my birthday, I’d have laughed," she said.

"I was supposed to be in Singapore! Alas, here we are...the impossible has happened but I’ve chosen to see the blessings in all of this. This is a unique opportunity to be still and just appreciate the little things in life.

The award-winning actress went on to thank God for all his blessings upon her left and prayed for quick healing those afflicted with the virus around the world.

"Dear Lord, thank you for this day and thank you for your blessings...Thank you for your mercy, love, protection and for great health. I pray that you heal the world and be with every person going through trying times right now.

"Be with those who are sick, those who have lost loved ones, those who have lost their jobs, those who are starving and/or homeless, those who are battling depression and please be with all the health workers.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 13 coronavirus-related deaths 10 of which were recorded in Lagos.

Although, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 20 states and the FCT, 152 patients have recovered and discharged from isolation centres.