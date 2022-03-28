Best Actor at the Oscars aid Will Smith’s lean into King Richard fury

Some moments before the Best Actor category was announced, Chris Rock who was on the Oscars stage to present another award was caught in the aftermath of a ‘bad joke’ that Will did not take very kindly, at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.

In the blink of an eye, Will Smith strutted across the Oscars stage and delivered a violent slap across a shocked Chris Rock’s face, returned to his designated seat while mouthing obscenities at the comedian, forbidding him from mentioning Jada in his jokes again.

The regret from Will’s impulsive decision to assault a fellow entertainer in public view did not take long to coalesce. His apology was well-spruced into his award acceptance speech and perfectly delivered in a performance that made one question how long he must have been preparing for that eventuality. He subsequently took the opportunity to apologize to almost about everyone but the wronged Chris Rock.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who is one of the strongest, most delicate people I've ever met. I got to protect Saniyya and Demi, the two actresses that played Venus and Serena. I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile and you got to pretend like that's okay." he said.

Will blamed his love for family, as performed in his role as Richard Williams for his impassioned display and craved their indulgence and understanding in judging his actions. The same privilege he did not extend to Rock who is well-known as a career comedian, playing his part in entertaining the audience with their ‘follies’ in standard Academy Awards fashion.

The downside of the entire fracas is that the artistry that went into the elite performance that earned him this Oscars win has been overshadowed by a moment of headiness that will now colour what should have been a colourful celebration.