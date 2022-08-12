RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ben Affleck upset over paparazzi on his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez [Instagram/BenAffleckOfficiall]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez [Instagram/BenAffleckOfficiall]

According to PageSix, Affleck was freaked out over the constant number of snappers trailing them on their honeymoon.

"Ben was a little freaked out in Paris. his was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level," the source revealed.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pulse

It would be recalled that it was the constant showing up of the media that allegedly made the couple postpone their wedding the first time.

"Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," the statement read at that time.

Jlo and Ben got married in July after they announced their engagement in April.

Lopez announced her engagement in a short video via her fan newsletter, On The JLo, in which she stares adoringly at a green-hued diamond ring.

The couple first sparked engagement rumours earlier after Jlo was spotted wearing a big rock.

The actress was spotted while furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, in Culver City, Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez all cuddled up [PageSix]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez all cuddled up [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

The couple started dating again in 2021 after weeks of speculations.

They were spotted together on several occasions after J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.

