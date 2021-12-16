RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ben Affleck responds to backlash over Jennifer Garner comments

The actor believes his interview was misconstrued by the media.

Hollywood movie star Ben Affleck [Instagram/BenAffleckOfficiall]

American actor Ben Affleck has reacted to the backlash he has received over his recent comments about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The actor made this known during Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

"We talked a lot about my family, divorce and alcoholism … and how you have to be accountable and loving,” he said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez [Instagram/BenAffleckOfficiall]

“Then I start seeing all this stuff come up on Twitter. And I was like, what is this?” he said, blaming “clickbait” for reporting verbatim quotes in which he also said he’d likely still be drinking if he hadn’t left Garner.

It would be recalled that the actor pinned his past alcohol addiction to his ex-wife during a recent interview.

"Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped. was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,'' he said.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2015 and share kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

