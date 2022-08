"Dear Precious. This is to celebrate the scars that made you evolve. Often times scars are viewed as a constant reminder of a pain that left a visible stain but yours snowhite, remains a reminder of why the caterpillar must evolve into a butterfly," she captioned the photo.

"With these scars, I am better than I set out to initially. I am evolving and thankful for the Grace of strength and faith. Happy scarniversary to me 🍾🥂🍰 #udoamaka #scarniversary #scarniversarystories."

Chikwendu's post is coming months after she reunited with her estranged husband, Fani-Kayode.

The flamboyant politician had taken to his Instagram page where he revealed that they had settled their rift.

"This was a truly sureal and historical moment. For the first time in two years, totally unexpectedly and out of the blue and after she took our sons Aragorn, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam out for yet another beautiful outing, Mama Aragorn came to the house to visit with us," he wrote.

"For two years she and I had not seen or spoken to one another but on Saturday afternoon we spent no less than four hours together in which we talked, laughed and shared some beautiful moments."

"It was touching to see members of my household and staff receive her and, led by our first son Aragorn who held her tightly by the hand, usher her through the gates and into the compound as I watched in utter disbelief and surprise from the balcony."

The flamboyant politician narrated how their first son welcomed his mother, describing the reunion as a priceless moment.

This is coming months after the former couple dragged each other on social media.

Chikwendu granted an interview where she called out Fani-Kayode for preventing her from having access to her kids.