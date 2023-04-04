BBTitans' Lukay denies being married, having 2 kids

In a video made with other housemates after the grand finale, the reality TV star clarified that he is not married and urged his fans and followers to disregard the unfounded rumours.

Lukay, who shot to fame following his participation in the BBTitans reality show, has been in the spotlight since his exit from the show. The rumour of his alleged marriage had been circulating on social media after a Facebook post surfaced where the person referred to him as "the father of my two kids."

Social media users dug up some old photos of reality star Lukay with his alleged wife and two children, they accused him of lying about his marital status after getting involved with Ipeleng in the house.

Pulse Nigeria

In his video, Lukay stated that he has no kids, wife, or even a girlfriend. He thanked his fans for their support and urged them to remain focused.

While Lukay's disclaimer has not been received positively by his fans and followers, others have expressed their support for him on social media and commended him for being honest and transparent about the issue.