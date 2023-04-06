The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans' Khosi is scared of coming to Nigeria

Babatunde Lawal

She shared the reason for her fear, and fellow ex-housemate Marvint tried to calm her.

Khosi
Khosi

The South African stated this during a recent Instagram live session.

During the session with her colleague, Marvin, Khosi, who became the winner of the maiden edition of the reality TV show on Sunday, April 2, 2023, spoke on her plans to have a meet and greet with her South African fans, and some of her Nigerian fans quizzed her about when she'd be coming to Nigeria.

Responding, the 25-year-old journalist said she's scared to come to Nigeria because she thinks some Nigerians might want to hurt her following a shocking petition signed against her. During the show, some Nigerians reportedly signed a petition to ban Khosi from coming into the country because of her "flirtatious" nature on the show.

Marvin, however, convinced her to have a rethink. He promised her that she would enjoy Nigeria, as Nigerians have a welcoming nature.

He even cited an example of Yaya claiming the ex-housemate had fun on her trip to Nigeria.

The first season of the BBTitans show ended on April 2, 2023, with Khosi being crowned the winner and walking away from the show with a whopping sum of $100,000.

