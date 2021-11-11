Yerins Abraham a former housemate of Nigeria's popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has revealed that a number of your favourite celebrities aren't as wealthy as being painted on social media.
'Don't be deceived, your faves are just packaging' - BBNaija's Yerins
The medical doctor turned reality TV star warns about the fake lifestyles portrayed on social media.
The medical doctor turned reality TV star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
"People are funny though. So some people think because you're a celeb you can't take Taxi or buy things at small boutiques You better don't be deceived some of your faves are on this table. Just packaging for social media Be yourself & don't please anyone. Cut your coats wisely," he tweeted.
"You better don't join the fake it to make it gang Social media isn't real. people hide their realities & project fake lives here and you'd spend them wondering GOD WHEN?.No Do your thing at your own pace and don't be pressured. Whatever you have be happy with it. More will come."
Yerins was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.
His stay in the house was short-lived as he exited the show at an early stage.
