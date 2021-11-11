'Don't be deceived, your faves are just packaging' - BBNaija's Yerins

The medical doctor turned reality TV star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

"People are funny though. So some people think because you're a celeb you can't take Taxi or buy things at small boutiques You better don't be deceived some of your faves are on this table. Just packaging for social media Be yourself & don't please anyone. Cut your coats wisely," he tweeted.

"You better don't join the fake it to make it gang Social media isn't real. people hide their realities & project fake lives here and you'd spend them wondering GOD WHEN?.No Do your thing at your own pace and don't be pressured. Whatever you have be happy with it. More will come."

Yerins was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.