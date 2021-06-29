RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Wathoni says she hardly thinks about marriage despite being seen to be desperate for it

The reality TV star says marriage is the last thing on her mind.

Reality TV star Wathoni [Instagram/WathoniAnyansi]

Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Wathoni Anyansi has corrected the notion a lot of people have about her.

The single mother of one and reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

"Funny, strange, scary how I hardly think about marriage. Like the stress of dating and all is one hell of a ride for me. Contrary to the stereotype I have been given (well I am probably responsible #misunderstood), it's really not on my priority list," she tweeted.

The reality TV star says marriage is the last thing on her mind. [Twitter/WathoniAnyansi]
"You can label me whatever makes vilifying me more convenient for you."

Wathoni was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

She was described as the housemate who was involved in literally every love triangle while in the house.

