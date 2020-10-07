Former housemates of Big Brother Naija, Venita Akpofure, and Ella have both clashed on Instagram.

The problem started after an Instagram user asked Venita and other housemates to help reshare Ella's new Instagram handle after she lost access to her verified account.

This, however, did not sit well Akpofure as she accused Ella of being the brain behind the anonymous Instagram account soliciting for help.

The reality TV stars clash on Instagram over an anonymous Instagram account [Instablog9ja]

Ella denied the allegation, slamming Akpofure and even making reference to her children.

Akpofure and Ella were housemates during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Ella was evicted from the reality TV show after spending two weeks.

While Akpofure who joined the game weeks after it premiered left after spending 4 weeks.