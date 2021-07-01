BBNaija's Vee spoils boo Neo with an early gift on his birthday

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, July 1, 2021, where she shared photos of the gifts she got for the birthday boy.

She got her boo a beautifully decorated room in an obviously exclusive suite in a hotel.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

From the balloons to the cozy ambience, the reality TV star didn't leave any detail out of the plan.

It didn't end there as she shared a short but cute note to Neo on his birthday.

"happy womb escape dearie! 😂 no long talk, you already know what it is ❤️," she wrote.