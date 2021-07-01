RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Vee spoils boo Neo with an early gift on his birthday

Odion Okonofua

Vee celebrates her bae Neo on his birthday.

BBNaija's Neo Akpofure and Vee [Instagram/VeeIye]

Big Brother Naija's Vee and her boo Neo are specially celebrating his birthday.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, July 1, 2021, where she shared photos of the gifts she got for the birthday boy.

She got her boo a beautifully decorated room in an obviously exclusive suite in a hotel.

Vee celebrates her bae Neo on his birthday. [Instagram/Veeiye]
Vee celebrates her bae Neo on his birthday. [Instagram/Veeiye]
From the balloons to the cozy ambience, the reality TV star didn't leave any detail out of the plan.

It didn't end there as she shared a short but cute note to Neo on his birthday.

"happy womb escape dearie! 😂 no long talk, you already know what it is ❤️," she wrote.

Happy birthday to Neo from all of us at Pulse.

