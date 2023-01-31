ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Vee dishes out free advise to lovers and single pringles

Babatunde Lawal

Vee says there's nothing on the streets, so one must hold their lovers tight.

Nigerian reality TV star Vee [Instagram/Veeiye]
Former Big Brother Niaja contestant Vee has given the public free relationship advise.

Vee, who was in a relationship with fellow BBNaija housemate Neo, confirmed their split on her Instagram story last February.

Since then, the public hasn't seen much of the reality star's relationship life.

However, Vee took to her Twitter page yesterday, January 30, to advise the public to hold on tight to their true love when they find one, as there is nothing on the streets about being single.

"Omo. Nothing dey street mehn, when you find your person, hold on tight," she wrote.

Neo and Vee met during the fifth season of the reality TV show and It didn't take long before they became an item inside the house.

Recall that during the ‘Lockdown’ season, Neo gave up his clothes and cash for a bouquet of roses and a greeting card for Vee as a show of love.

