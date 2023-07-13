Breaking news:
BBNaija's Vee arrests plumber for extorting her

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The plumber charged ₦150k for a ₦20k job.

BBNaija star Vee arrested a plumber who scammed her; as she said she would. [Twitter/@bbnaija]
It all started when the reality star took to Twitter to narrate her chaotic ordeal regarding the plumber in a thread of tweets.

In her first angry tweet, she announced that she had been swindled and vowed to arrest him, saying, "My plumber scammed me and collected 150k for a 20k job, and one IDIOT is telling me it’s because 'everyone is hungry' He will eat in jail".

Over her next few tweets, Vee expressed her anger at the situation and those who defended him; urging everyone to start holding people responsible for their actions.

In her words, "I don’t even mind that people are making excuses or laughing btw, because this kind of wickedness will surely touch everyone if we don’t start holding badly behaved people responsible."

Going on, she narrated how the plumber allegedly took advantage of her lack of knowledge on the matter and swindled her.

Upon the realisation that she had been scammed, the reality tv star invited him over and he locked her tap again. She tweeted, "When I realised what he was doing, I told him to come to my house this morning, can you believe he turned off my water again but THIS time, he used a screwdriver to lock my water completely. HE WILL SLEEP IN JAIL."

On Thursday, July 13 2023, she posted another tweet; this time a photograph of the plumber in handcuffs as he was being arrested. She captioned the post, "PLAY STUPID GAMES, WIN STUPID PRIZES. And for all of you that were making excuses for this plumber, THIS is your future."

See the post below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

