BBNaija's Uriel says she's proud of herself for not undergoing cosmetic surgery

"Omg I’m glad I didn’t DO Surgery I was so Close😩😩👌 God knows!! Summer body loading," she captioned the photos.

It hasn't always been rosy for the reality TV star as she has been body-shamed on social media on several occasions.

In March 2022, the reality TV star recounted how she was body-shamed by her ex-boyfriend.

"I remember my ex said my legs weren't fine because I had a scar. He made me feel so bad. I lost confidence. Now my legs are being called beautiful," she wrote.

"This life ehn! When he is not for you, he is truly not for you. There will always be someone who is ready to massage those scars."

The reality TV star is known for always preaching the body positivity gospel.

In 2021, the reality TV star slammed men who body shame their wives after giving birth.

Pulse Nigeria

"You are a complete ignoramus if you make your wife uncomfortable about her weight after she has given birth,'' she wrote.

"Not every snap bk is natural if you can't afford a lipo or a fitness trainer/personal chef pls kindly take a bk seat, let her work through this sensitive period."

"She just had your children shu!!! I'm not attracted to my wife. Oku ba gi there."

Born on January 24, 1988, in England, Uriel Ngozi Oputa is a Nigerian actress, music artist and reality TV star.