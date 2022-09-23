'I struggled with depression and found comfort in food' - BBNaija's Uriel

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

"I was an emotional Eater I struggled with Depression (still dealing with it) and found Comfort in food. I didn’t understand what full was," she wrote.

"I knew I felt uncomfortable but I didn’t care. When people ask me to help them the first thing I ask is: Are you Mentally Ready ?? It’s a tough battle, but you shall overcome."

This is not the first time the reality TV star will be talking about her struggle with depression and weight loss.

In March, Uriel revealed how her former boyfriend body-shamed her while they dated.

"I remember my ex said my legs weren't fine because I had a scar. He made me feel so bad. I lost confidence. Now my legs are being called beautiful," she wrote.

"This life ehn! When he is not for you, he is truly not for you. There will always be someone who is ready to massage those scars."

The reality TV star is known for always preaching the body positivity gospel.

In 2021, the reality TV star slammed men who body shame their wives after giving birth.

"You are a complete ignoramus if you make your wife uncomfortable about her weight after she has given birth,'' she wrote.

"Not every snap bk is natural if you can't afford a lipo or a fitness trainer/personal chef pls kindly take a bk seat, let her work through this sensitive period."

Born on January 24, 1988, in England, Uriel Ngozi Oputa is a Nigerian actress, music artist and reality TV star.