'A guy blocked me after telling him I wasn't a British citizen' - BBNaija's Uriel

"After being blocked because I told one guy I was talking to that I wasn't British. He stopped replying to my messages, then blocked me. Guys are not smiling these days," she wrote.

The reality TV star, however, revealed that she is indeed a British citizen.

"But I'm really a British citizen. Glad he failed the test," she revealed.

Uriel's post is coming almost a year after she wrote about how she's been pressured to get married.

"It's so sad that no matter what women achieve in this life it is not until you are married. I post a food video which is helping thousands of people and you comment go and marry," she wrote.

"What if I don't want to marry? Does that make me a witch? I don't wake up every day and say Holy ghost that husband. My prayer is 'Father Lord bring to me the man I need not want' Bring to me a man who will not mess up my positive aura."

Born on January 24, 1988, in England, Uriel Ngozi Oputa is a Nigerian actress, music artist and reality TV star.