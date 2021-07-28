BBNaija's Uriel denies sleeping with a married footballer

The reality TV star was accused by Sonia Ighalo, the estranged wife of Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo of sleeping with a married footballer.

In her response, the reality TV star denied the allegation insisting that she should be driving a better car if she had a sugar daddy.

"It took me five years after Big Brother house before I could afford my car. Some so many people wanted to buy me a house and cars. I drive a Honda Crosstour. I don't have a sugar daddy. I sell hair and do influencing to make money. I will not allow anybody ruin my name," she said.

"If I want to buy a house and a Range Rover today, I can. Please I do not want to be involved in this mess. I work hard for my money."

Uriel's video came a few hours after Ighalo's estranged wife, Sonia called her out on Instagram.

"This girl doesn't have shame o. How about you fucking a married footballer. You go under his wife's comment section commenting and doing frien frien," she wrote.

Although they are now estranged, Sonia is still married to Ighalo and have three children for the Nigerian footballer.

She has been public about the troubles in their marriage and even recently shaded an actress who was rumoured to be going out with her estranged husband.