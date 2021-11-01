BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

Yes, guys, from the reaction he gave after music mogul, Ubi Franklin took a swipe at married folks who end up cheating when they take part in the reality TV show, there might be unhealed wounds in his marriage.

Franklin took to his Twitter page on Monday, November 1, 2021, where he tweeted about the possibility of marriages disintegrating if they decide to take part in the reality TV show.

"Remember you might loose your wife or Husband to a fellow Housemate if let them go to Big Brother. Just know say things Dey happen like this," he tweeted.

Responding, Ajeboh wrote: "God have mercy on them."

He has since deleted the tweet.

Pulse Nigeria

Recall the married housemate has been the subject of persistent backlash even weeks after her time on the reality show ended.

While in the house, Tega incurred the wrath of sanctimonious fans of the show for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore.