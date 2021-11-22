BBNaija's Tega survives car accident

The Big Brother Naija, season 6 housemate took to her Twitter page on Monday, November 22, 2021, where she shared photos of her badly damaged car.

"Child of a praying mother... Thank you abba father, not another one tonight.. all I am I am saying is, it is not yet my time.. this new age and more is a must. Tell God thank you for me," she captioned the photos.

It is not clear if the actress sustained injuries during the accident.

Tega made the headlines as one of the controversial housemates during the sixth season of the reality TV show.

She came under severe backlash for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore.