BBNaija's Tega survives car accident

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star shares photos of her badly damaged car.

Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]
Nigerian reality TV star, Tega Dominic has thanked her lucky stars after surviving a car accident.

The Big Brother Naija, season 6 housemate took to her Twitter page on Monday, November 22, 2021, where she shared photos of her badly damaged car.

"Child of a praying mother... Thank you abba father, not another one tonight.. all I am I am saying is, it is not yet my time.. this new age and more is a must. Tell God thank you for me," she captioned the photos.

It is not clear if the actress sustained injuries during the accident.

Tega made the headlines as one of the controversial housemates during the sixth season of the reality TV show.

She came under severe backlash for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore.

The reality TV star later appealed to Nigerians and fans of the reality TV show for forgiveness.

