'Be careful who you have your child with, you may be digging your grave' - BBNaija's Tega

Odion Okonofua
Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]
Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]

The mother of one made this known via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

"Be careful who you have your child with, you may be digging your grave. At this point, I don't even mean who you marry. I mean who you have a child with," she wrote.

BBNaija's Tega says people should be careful who they have children with
BBNaija's Tega says people should be careful who they have children with Pulse Nigeria

The reality TV star has been in the news since her appearance in the sixth season of the reality TV show.

Top of them was her rocky marriage which made headlines in 2021.

Tega's nemesis began when she started what many described as an abominable relationship with fellow housemate, Boma.

Tega's then-husband came to her rescue as he blamed his infidelity as the reason behind her behaviour.

BBNaija's Tega and her former husband AJ [Instagram/AJMoney001]
BBNaija's Tega and her former husband AJ [Instagram/AJMoney001]

"First of all, I Love My Wife so much. However, I will like to state that our marriage is not perfect just like many other marriages out there. We are two imperfect people. The past 24 hours has been hell for us as a family. I have wronged my wife in so many ways but cheating on her was what broke the bond we had as a couple," he wrote at that time.

After her exit from the show, she denied having a sexual relationship with the actor turned reality TV star in the house.

The reality TV star has on several occasions appealed to fans of the show to forgive her actions while in the house.

