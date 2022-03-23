BBNaija's Tega says most of the people trolling her on social media are women

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 23, 2022.

"Majority of the people who troll and abuse me worldwide are females 'Obirin' 'Aban' 'Women' 95% are females flying with the hate and name tags 'ashawo, adulterer, disgrace," she wrote.

According to Tega, she has accepted the names but hoped these women are saints since they have never committed any sin.

"All these is not a problem, my own is make sure you are a saint, because I have accepted these names tho they are not who I am but are you not ashamed?''

"A man does something but it is swept under the carpet by the same women but a female will kick her leg against a stone but its the same females that will come against her. Una nor dey shame? Na why I dey my lane."

The mother of one has been backlashed on social media since her exit from the reality TV show.

Tega's nemesis began when she started what many described as an abominable relationship with fellow housemate, Boma.

After her exit from the show, she denied having a sexual relationship with the actor turned reality TV star in the house.