BBNaija's Tega releases steamy photos to mark 30th birthday

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star releases sexy photos to mark 30th birthday.

Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]
Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]

Big Brother Naija's Tega recently turned 30 and to celebrate the special day, she shared some steaming photos on Instagram.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 5, 2021, where she shared the photos.

"It’s my BIRTHDAY… 30 and Alive 🙏🏼,'' she captioned the photos.

Happy birthday to Tega from all of us at Pulse.

Tega made the headlines as one of the controversial housemates during the sixth season of the reality TV show.

She came under severe backlash for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore.

The reality TV star later appealed to Nigerians and fans of the reality TV show for forgiveness.

Odion Okonofua

