RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I wonder how you guys survive' - BBNaija's Tega mocks online bullies

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Tega has continued to be trolled on social media over her alleged intimate affair with Boma in Biggie's house.

Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]
Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tega Dominic has mocked the bullies who have continued to troll her on social media.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

"Dear secret and public trolls, I wonder how you guys survive. Una dey try o," she wrote.

BBNaija's Tega mocks online bullies
BBNaija's Tega mocks online bullies Pulse Nigeria

The mother of one has been backlashed on social media since her exit from the reality TV show.

Tega's nemesis began when she started what many described as an abominable relationship with fellow housemate, Boma.

After her exit from the show, she denied having a sexual relationship with the actor turned reality TV star in the house.

The reality TV star has on several occasions appealed to fans of the show to forgive her actions while in the house.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I wonder how you guys survive' - BBNaija's Tega mocks online bullies

'I wonder how you guys survive' - BBNaija's Tega mocks online bullies

“Get Up with Kameko Tarnez

“Get Up” with Kameko Tarnez

Buju set to drop another project on his birthday

Buju set to drop another project on his birthday

Papisnoop’s title is apt on ‘Versatile’ [Pulse EP Review]

Papisnoop’s title is apt on ‘Versatile’ [Pulse EP Review]

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Bella Shmurda responds after LASU pleaded with him to return to school

Bella Shmurda responds after LASU pleaded with him to return to school

Nick Cannon reportedly expecting 8th child

Nick Cannon reportedly expecting 8th child

Mercy Aigbe's husband's estranged wife says he is free to marry anybody

Mercy Aigbe's husband's estranged wife says he is free to marry anybody

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Trending

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [SammieOkposo]

Sammie Okposo takes down apology post to wife amid cheating scandal

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]

Social media 'shakes' as Archipalgo reveals the job he does in America (WATCH)

Archipalago