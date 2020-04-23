Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan also known as Bam Bam turns thirty one today and her hubby, Teddy A celebrates her with a beautiful message.

Teddy A and Bam Bam recently welcomed their first child together.

The reality TV star in a post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, April 23, 2020, showered praises on his wife and the mother of his daughter.

"I chose a pic of us showing what we do best; laugh, banter, and gum body all day. I love you my queen and you know this. You’re 31 today, a mother, entrepreneur, actor, and of course my beauty queen," he wrote.

"You’ve given me a gorgeous little angel, Folakemi and I can’t wait for you to impact her with all the love, care, wisdom, understanding, and class you exude as a woman. I’ll continue to be here for and with you through this journey called life. Forever! ❤️ - Zaddy.

Happy birthday Bam Bam from all of us at Pulse.

Bam Bam [Instagram/BammyBestowed]

The couple welcomed a baby girl back in March 2020.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

Teddy A and Bam Bam welcomed a baby girl in March 2020 [Instagram/BammyBestowed]

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.