Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha says she will be releasing a single soon with Slim Case.

The reality TV star made this known during an exclusive interview with Pulse. According to Tacha, as part of her plans to expand the brand, she would be getting herself involved in different projects which include Nollywood and the music industry.

"Like I said, I'm going to be exploring a lot of things, this 2020. And like I said I will be leaving my comfort zone to another zone so everybody knows Tacha can multitask, Tacha can do this, Tacha can do that, so Nollywood, definitely," she said.

She went on to reveal that she has a song coming soon with Slim Case. "I have a song coming out with Slim Case so you all should anticipate," she said.

The reality TV star was a guest at Pulse where she got to talk about her life since leaving the Big Brother Naija house. She shared with Pulse, how she reacted after she was disqualified from the reality show, a few days to the finale.

Her reaction to the disqualification...

During the interview, my curiosity made me ask the 'Port Harcourt' first daughter' how she felt after the actions that followed suit on that famous day after her failure to make it to the 'final five.'

"Oh yea it did...it did. If you noticed I wasn't online, I was totally off and Titans were trending 'Where is Tacha?'(Laughter). Yea I was off, it did affect me, I was down for days but I was like, its life when life gives you lemons, what do you make out of it? Lemonades...so yea (Laughter)," she said.

She also went on to thank all those who have called out for not showing appreciation after the help they rendered to her during her stay in the house. According to her, she is eternally grateful and wishes them success in the new decade.