'Where was this energy when y’all mocked and celebrated my downfall' - BBNaija's Tacha replies those advising her to be humble

The reality TV star had released a video where she laughed off the notion that the reality TV show helped her career.

A lot of Nigerians including some celebrities went to advise the reality TV to stay humble and not bite the finger that fed her.

Pulse Nigeria

In her response, Tacha wondered where these critics were when she was mocked on social media after her disqualification from the reality TV show.

"If being humble is shutting your mouth up and having lots make constant naive comments about you, then I throw the HUMBLE SHIELD off the window. Fuck what you think," she tweeted.

"Trust me y’all do not want to have this conversation!! Stay Humble Stay Humble is what got me out of depression??? Where was this energy when y’all mocked, jammed to and celebrated my supposed “DOWNFALL”?? Y’all maaad."

"People can be fake for all I care, can NEVER BE TACHA! What’s the point of diluting the truth when no one else besides TACHA PAYS THE BILLS?? why do I need to lick ass?? Never been my thing, it won’t start today."

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.