Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natasha Akide also known as Tacha says the votes from the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, does not count.

The reality TV star made this known via her Snapchat account while dismissing those who encouraged her to vote for the housemates presently in the reality TV show.

"Wait for a minute. Why is everyone texting 'vote for this guy vote for this guy' like your vote counts? Nigerians y'all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be, thank you," she said.

Natacha Akide says the votes from the reality TV show doesn't count [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Tacha is not the first reality TV star to distance themselves from the reality TV show which brought them stardom.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the winner of the fourth season of the reality TV show, Mercy Eke almost had a meltdown on social media.

Mercy Eke is the winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

While reacting to requests from fans to vote for the housemates in the reality TV show, she claimed to be too busy making money and enjoying her life to be watching the new season of the show.

"I'm too busy working my ass off...I'm too busy doing the things I love, I'm too busy enjoying myself, I'm too busy getting shit done than stay at home like you and do whatever you want to do. Just miss me on that bullshit," she said.

She later retracted her statement after receiving several backlashes from Nigerians who felt she was ungrateful for making those comments.