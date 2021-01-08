Reality TV star Tacha has replied media personality Shade Ladipo after she mocked her over her excitement after Nicki Minaj followed her on Instagram.

Tacha took to her Instagram stories on Friday, January 8, 2021, where she dragged the media personality.

"Shade abi spade I thought we dropped this witchcraft behaviour in 2020. Cos I don't get the point of this bitterness outburst really! Why are you pained about my happiness," she wrote.

Tacha wonders why Shade Ladipo is bitter about her happiness. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

The reality TV star's post is coming a few hours after Ladipo had mocked her on Instagram.

"Elon Musk is the richest man in the world and went back to work. Your fave is shooting video and crying because of Nicki Minaj following. Choose your faves carefully. #NoShades," she wrote.

Shade Ladipo mocks reality TV star Tacha over her excitement after Nicki Minaj followed her on Instagram. [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

Ladipo's post came days after Tacha made a public service announcement of her new achievement.

The reality TV star revealed that she was now one of the 318 persons, Nicki Minaj follows on Instagram.

A very excited Tacha went on to announce that her fee had gone up, adding that she was no longer on the same level as others in the entertainment industry.