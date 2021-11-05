'Don't go around over doing good' - BBNaija's Tacha highlights the wickedness of the world

The housemate from the fourth season of BBNaija made this known via her Instagram Stories while writing about the wickedness of the world.

"The world is so full of evil that when you are good to people, they tend to start reading meaning into it," she wrote.

"I have learnt to tell myself to stop doing good that inconveniences me. Give people the same energy they give you. Do not go around overdoing good."

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.