Nigerian reality TV star Tacha has disclosed how she learnt to stop 'overdoing' good and return the same energy she gets.
'Don't go around over doing good' - BBNaija's Tacha highlights the wickedness of the world
"Give people the same energy they give you."
The housemate from the fourth season of BBNaija made this known via her Instagram Stories while writing about the wickedness of the world.
"The world is so full of evil that when you are good to people, they tend to start reading meaning into it," she wrote.
"I have learnt to tell myself to stop doing good that inconveniences me. Give people the same energy they give you. Do not go around overdoing good."
Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.
Her stay in the house was marred with controversies. At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.
