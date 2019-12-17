Tacha has filed a lawsuit against blogger Blessing Okoro for falsely accusing her of sending assassins to kill her.

The letter of the suit was shared on Linda Ikeji's blog on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. According to her lawyers, Eugene Meabe and Co of Baridi Chambers, who filed the lawsuit on her behalf on Friday, December 13, 2019, Blessing Okoro was instructed to apologise to Tacha.

Also, the suit also demanded that Blessing Okoro pay the sum of twenty million naira as compensation for damages, embarrassment, psychological and emotional trauma caused on Tacha.

The letter of the suit was shared on Linda Ikeji's blog on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. According to her lawyers, Eugene Meabe and Co of Baridi Chambers, who filed the lawsuit on her behalf on Friday, December 13, 2019, Blessing Okoro was instructed to apologise to Tacha. [LindaIkeji]

It also states that Blessing Okoro should also publish her apology on all the blogs she had earlier shared all the negative posts about her. Blessing Okoro had taken to her Instagram page a few days ago to call out the reality TV star.

Tacha has filed a lawsuit against blogger Blessing Okoro for falsely accusing her of sending assassins to kill her. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Apparently not moved by all the comment made against her, Tacha had taken to her Instagram where she reacted to the various celebs and public figures who have been dragging her on social media.

It also states that Blessing Okoro should also publish her apology on all the blogs she had earlier shared all the negative posts about her. Blessing Okoro had taken to her Instagram page a few days ago to call out the reality TV star. [Instagram/OfficialBlessingOkoro]

Tacha's reaction...

The reality TV star made this known during a live video chat on her Instagram page. According to her, anyone trying to get cheap publicity through should pay.. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

The reality TV star made this known during a live video chat on her Instagram page. According to her, anyone trying to get cheap publicity through should pay.

"Most definitely not going to reply you because you are not worth it. Sorry, you are using it for publicity. Now if you want me to reply you and give you this publicity, then you should be paying me for it. If you are not going to pay me then best believe you are not going to get this attention from me. And like I said you can seek this attention from anywhere you want and anyhow you want, but you are not going to get a reply from me," she said.

Tacha's statement came days after Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie had called her out for being ungrateful. According to her, Tacha didn't appreciate all the help that was rendered to her. [Instagram/RealAngelaOkorie]

Tacha's statement came days after Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie had called her out for being ungrateful. According to her, Tacha didn't appreciate all the help that was rendered to her.