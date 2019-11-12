Two of your favourite housemates from the recently concluded season of Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem,' Tacha and SirDee are giving us couple goals in their latest photos.

Both reality TV stars took to their social media pages on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, where they shared these photos that could pass them for a couple about to walk down the aisle. For SirDee he described Tacha as a true friend and thanked her for inviting him to her homecoming in Port-Harcourt.

"They say you choose your friends. Or they choose you. But they forget that circumstances more often than not bring you together. And those circumstances mold the path you both take. On this path we all have chosen, may light shine on our paths, and may fortune smile on us all, EVERYDAY! Thank you my #friendship for inviting me and giving such an awesome time! @symply_tacha," he wrote.

While for Tacha who took to her Twitter page, she described her friendship with SirDee as one those relationships that didn't require decades to grow.

"Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life and said, I am here for you and proved it🔱 Thank you @sirdee_da you’ve only and only been TRUE💞 #VerifiedTacha," she wrote.

Tacha's homecoming and returning to Instagram...

Tacha will be in Rivers state soon for what she themed a 'Home Coming.' Well, it looks like her titans will be pretty excited about her return to the social media platform.

The reality TV star's Instagram page was reactivated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The latest post on her page indicates that she only started using the page today.

It would be recalled that about two weeks ago, it was observed that the former BBNaija housemate's Instagram page had been deactivated.