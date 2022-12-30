BBNaija's Queen is expecting first child

Queen posted photos of herself on Instagram, revealing her pregnant status and expressing her excitement about starting her motherhood journey.

Her post came as a shock to many, as it wasn't known that she was pregnant.

The reality star noted how it’s the dream of every woman to be a mother, and now her dream is becoming reality.

Queen promised to share her experience soon, as the journey hasn’t been as easy as movies make it seem.

She wrote: “Looking forward to beginning this journey would be the best part of my life. It’s the dream of every woman to be a mother and I’ve had this dream for a long. I’m grateful to God for this wonderful experience and for keeping me basking in his euphoria. The journey hasn’t been what the movies made it to seem like. My experience I will share soon. For now I can’t wait to be a mom”