BBNaija's Queen is expecting first child

She was one of the housemates in the sixth edition of the Big Brother Naija show.

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has unveiled photos showcasing her baby bump, as she is expecting her first child.

Queen posted photos of herself on Instagram, revealing her pregnant status and expressing her excitement about starting her motherhood journey.

Her post came as a shock to many, as it wasn't known that she was pregnant.

The reality star noted how it’s the dream of every woman to be a mother, and now her dream is becoming reality.

Queen promised to share her experience soon, as the journey hasn’t been as easy as movies make it seem.

She wrote: “Looking forward to beginning this journey would be the best part of my life. It’s the dream of every woman to be a mother and I’ve had this dream for a long. I’m grateful to God for this wonderful experience and for keeping me basking in his euphoria. The journey hasn’t been what the movies made it to seem like. My experience I will share soon. For now I can’t wait to be a mom”

Queen is a philanthropist, model, beauty queen, and aspiring politician. She was one of the housemates in the sixth edition of the Big Brother Naija show.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
