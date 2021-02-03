Former housemate of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Praise has hinted that all might not be well in his relationship with his fiance.

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, while answering questions from fans.

"Who's your Valentine?" a fan asked.

The father of one surprised many after he revealed that he would be celebrating alone this year.

"I'm going solo on this one," he replied.

Praise plans to celebrate this year's Valentine's day alone. Instagram/ItzPraise]

Recall that during his stay in Big Brother's house, he revealed that he was engaged to an older lady.

He also explained that she is the mother of his son.

Praise was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.