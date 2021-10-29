RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I was dealing with some deep issues' - BBNaija's Omatshola opens up following release of disturbing viral video

Omotshola speaks about dealing with some personal issues.

Reality TV star Omatshola Oburoh [Instagram/Sholzy23]

Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Omatshola, has opened up after a video of him looking unkept broke the Internet.

The Warri-born show promoter took to his Twitter page on Friday, October 29, 2021, where he opened up about the incident.

"I want to use this medium to thank everybody who checked up on me one way or the other. I’m overwhelmed by your love and support and I sincerely appreciate it. I was dealing with some deep issues but I am making headways and better now by God’s Grace. Thank You," he tweeted.

twitter.com

He also took out time to apologise to everyone who got scared and worried about him after the video was released.

In an Instagram Live chat with former housemate, Khafi, the reality TV star his emotions took over his judgment as he didn't plan for the whole incident to escalate.

A few days ago, the reality TV star left fans shocked after he was spotted looking homeless and dejected in a video.

Omatshola was one of the housemates fourth season of the reality TV show.

