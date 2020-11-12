Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi has for the first time shared photos of her son's face.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 12, 2020, where she shared adorable photos of her son, Kelly.

"To my son, I loved you from the very start You stole my breath, embraced my heart, I remember the first day I held you in my arms I felt a love so unreal, Loving you is a wonderful way to spend a lifetime, thank you for choosing me to to be your mummy, you are my definition of perfect," she captioned one of the photos.

Nina was one of the housemates from the third season of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

She married earlier in the year in a very private wedding ceremony.

The reality TV star welcomed her baby in the United States of America back in July.