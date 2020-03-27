One of the former housemates of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Nina has tackled the presidential media aide on media, Bashir Ahmad over the recently released photo of the president.

There has been a clamour for the president to address the nation over the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality TV star shared her thoughts on the recently released photo of President Muhammadu Buhari on social media.

Nina Chinonso Onyenobi [Instagram/NinaIvy]

According to her, the photo released on social media appears to be old thereby doubting the authenticity of the photo.

"Old photo I guess, he z trying so hard to make us believe he is still in the country..... smh 🤦‍♀️," she wrote.

It didn't take long before the president's media aide replied the reality TV star.

"Bashir Ahmad @nina_ivy_ it’s very new ma’am!" he said.

However, the president in a series of tweets addressed the nation on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [ProfZulum]

Nigeria now has 65 cases of coronavirus cases.

Nigeria has conducted only a total of 178 tests nearly one month after its first confirmed case.