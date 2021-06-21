BBNaija's Nina says those criticising her decision to go under the knife are broke and depressed
Nina says she has a new banging body and doesn't care about her critics because haters are gonna hate.
The reality TV star who has come under severe backlash on social media for undergoing plastic surgery took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 21, 2021, where she reacted to the comments.
"A lot of you are hypocrites, most of you be suffering depression cos you don't want your current body and no money for surgery because you can't afford one," she wrote.
"So all you gat to do is sit and judge. Sis I got my body done, I took out my fat and put it where I need it more and damn this new body is killing. I did it for me and not for any of you."
The mother of one also cleared the air about the rumours that she used the money paid to her by a herbal body sculptor to fund her surgery.
"And no I never signed a contract not to have my body done before getting signed by any brand. In fact, I always tell my manager to tell them that I'm getting a surgery. So all these fuss is a waste of time, trust me," she said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng