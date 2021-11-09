BBNaija's Nina reveals why she doesn't show off her surgically enhanced butt

The reality TV star made this known while reacting to a troll who called her out over the surgery.

"Okay someone made this comment on my page earlier today, and this is not the first time is making this comment. I cannot remember telling you guys that I had surgery so I can show off my ass,'' she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"My surgery was for my own body improvement, for myself. I have always wanted this body and I have money so why not. I am not the type that feels comfortable showing off my ass on social media except I want to do that which is unlikely to happen, so let me be please."

The mother of one had her butt enlarged in cosmetic surgery back in June.

Nina joins the growing list of female celebrities who have gone under the knife.