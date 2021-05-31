BBNaija's Nina releases stunning photos to mark 25th birthday
Nina takes her fashion style to another level in the newly released photos.
The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Monday, May 31, 2021, where she dropped the stunning photos.
"This is 25 The only thing constant in life is Growth and Thats all I see is when I look at myself. Happy birthday to me," she captioned one of the photos.
Happy birthday to Nina from all of us at Pulse.
