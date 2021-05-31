RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Nina releases stunning photos to mark 25th birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Nina takes her fashion style to another level in the newly released photos.

Reality TV star Nina [Instagram/NinaIvy]

Former housemate of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Nina has released some stunning photos to mark her 25th birthday.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Monday, May 31, 2021, where she dropped the stunning photos.

"This is 25 The only thing constant in life is Growth and Thats all I see is when I look at myself. Happy birthday to me," she captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to Nina from all of us at Pulse.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Embarrassing moment when Medikal walked off stage whilst performing at 4Syte Awards (Video)

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Yoruba nation agitators defy FG, reopen Idiroko border forcefully

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover