Former housemate of Big Brother Naija Season 3, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi has lost her dad.

The reality TV star announced the sad news via her Twitter page on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. According to her, the death of her father is still shocking for her to handle.

"Can’t hold this anymore..... it’s too much for me to handle 😭 😭," she tweeted.

Fans and friends have been sending condolence messages to Nina Chinonso Onyenobi and her family over the loss of her father.

Nina's father's death is coming barely a week after another ex-housemate of BBNaija season 4, Joe lost his father.

BBNaija's Joe loses dad

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, October 3, 2019. In a very emotional tribute, he described his dad as a very happy man, full of smiles and who was never quick to anger.

"This handsome young man My Father, Alfred Sang songs to us kids Cracked jokes till we were at ease Never allowed chaos Never angry ever But smiled forever. I am glad you buried no child I am glad we made you proud I am glad you were always happy As I am so sad you left early... May your beautiful soul rest. #RIP "We have loved them in life, let us not forget them in death until we have conducted them by our prayers into the eternal abode of bliss" -St. Ambrose of Milan," he wrote.

Joe was one of the housemates from the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' season four.