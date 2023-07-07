BBNaija's Nina gets second plastic surgery in a year

The former housemate took to her Instagram stories to announce that she had undergone another surgery.

In her first post on the matter, she warned her fans, "Get ready to be sick, sick, sick of me, coz bby it's bodyingggggg".

The next post was a video of the star worshipping the Lord the day before undergoing surgery.

She expressed her excitement about her new changes and how she could not wait to show them off. The reality star goes healthy in her next post, showing off the meals she is 'feeding the fat booty with'.

According to her story, Nina had her procedures done at the New Life plastic surgery clinic in Miami Beach, Florida, in the United States of America.

This is not the first time the 28-year-old has gone under the knife. Just last year, the mother of one took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo of herself and the surgeon who operated on her.

Her previous operation was done by Dr. William of 305 Plastic Surgery, located in Floral Gables, also in Florida.