BBNaija's Nina gets second plastic surgery in a year

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Somebody play 'Body' by Meghan thee Stallion because apparently, her body is bodyingggg.

Nigerian reality TV star Nina Ivy goes under the knife a second time [Instagram/NinaIvy]
The former housemate took to her Instagram stories to announce that she had undergone another surgery.

In her first post on the matter, she warned her fans, "Get ready to be sick, sick, sick of me, coz bby it's bodyingggggg".

Nina Ivy reveals that she has undergone another plastic surgery
The next post was a video of the star worshipping the Lord the day before undergoing surgery.

She expressed her excitement about her new changes and how she could not wait to show them off. The reality star goes healthy in her next post, showing off the meals she is 'feeding the fat booty with'.

Nina expresses her excitement to show her body off
According to her story, Nina had her procedures done at the New Life plastic surgery clinic in Miami Beach, Florida, in the United States of America.

Nina 's Instagram story post showing her location
This is not the first time the 28-year-old has gone under the knife. Just last year, the mother of one took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo of herself and the surgeon who operated on her.

Her previous operation was done by Dr. William of 305 Plastic Surgery, located in Floral Gables, also in Florida.

Plastic surgery has become increasingly popular among women, and our celebrities are no exception.

Nigerian celebrities who have been open about having their bodies done one way or another include Tonto Dikeh, BBNaija's Khloe, Toke Makinwa, Mercy Eke, and Nengi Hampson.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

