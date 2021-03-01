Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Nina has gotten a Range Rover SUV gift from her hubby.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Monday, March 1, 2021, where she shared a photo of her car gift.

"It’s good when you follow your dreams. And even better when you drive your dreams ... Thanks Hubby for my new baby 💋💋💋 #RangeRover #mybigdaddy #mybabygotmeababy #waytooblessed," she captioned the photo.

Nina got married to her hubby back in 2019.

Recall that her wedding ceremony was marred with so many controversies as blogs and newspapers reported about the inconsistencies during the ceremony.

From the absence of her husband to the rumours about her bride price.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi also known as Nina and her husband. [Instagram/NinaIvy]

In her defense, the reality TV star came out to debunk the news of her husband not paying her bride price in full.

They, however, welcomed a baby boy in 2020.

Nina was one of the housemates from the third season of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.