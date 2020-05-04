Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nina Chinonso Onyenobi also known as Nina is expecting a baby.

Nina Ivy tied the knot in a private wedding back in 2019.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter account on Sunday May 3, 2020, where she shared a video revealing her belly bump.

"Soon we would be talking about gender review ...... this was like 3 months ago in Nigeria," she captioned the video.

Recall that she got married back in 2019 in a ceremony was marred with so many controversies as blogs and newspapers reported about the inconsistencies at the ceremony.

From the said absence of her husband to the rumours about her bride price.

In her defense, the reality TV star came out to debunk the news of her husband not paying her bride price in full.

"I want to thank God Almighty for a successful “Ime ego “ My hubby paid everything in full... You all know how owerri bride price list is 🤣🤣 it’s huge," she wrote.

Nina was one of the housemates from the third season of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.