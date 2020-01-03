Today on your favourite celebrities deactivating their Instagram pages, Nina appears to have gone Missing In Action and we wonder why.

It is not clear when the reality TV star deactivated her Instagram or the reason behind the account's disappearance, but one thing we know is that Nina's official page can't be seen no matter how hard you search.

Even though a number of her fan pages and parody accounts are still operating, fans would be disappointed to not see photos of one of the most beautiful female celebs on their timeline.

Nina joins the list of celebrities who have either deleted their Instagram pages or had them suspended.

Recall a few weeks ago another reality TV star, Ceec went missing in action on Instagram. To date, the reason behind that mild drama has not been shared.

Ceec deactivates her Instagram page

Just in case you are searching for your favourite former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora also known as Ceec on Instagram, well...you had to calm down because her page is missing.

Well, it's not like someone stole the page or something but it appears that the former reality TV star's Instagram page has been deleted, deactivated, archived or may be suspended.

As of the early hours of Thursday, December 26, 2019, we noticed that her Instagram page had gone MIA. It is not clear what happened but one thing we know is that the former reality TV star's verified Instagram page is nowhere to be found.