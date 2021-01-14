Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Nina has blamed fans of the show for the enmity among the housemates.

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, January 13, 2020.

"But to tell you fans the truth, Most of you are the reason why most people are still enemies and might probably remain enemies for a long time, this is a new year, stop pressurizing people, let them be, Preach peace, try to outgrow certain things, this life is too short," she tweeted.

She also recalled how she was judged and shamed when in the house, but says she ended up happy.

"One more thing guys , you cannot determine anyone’s future , I was once written off , Judged ,called all sorts of names , but today I am overly happy.. try to stop judging and writing people off,you are not God , nobody is perfect and finally the future is not in your hands," she added.

Nina was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.

One interesting feat that has stood out for reality TV stars since the emergence of reality TV shows in Nigeria is their fan base.

Over the last few years, social media has made fans exercise their undiluted love for these celebrities. More disturbing is the fact that it has become more of cult-like followership [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke] [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [Instagram/CeecOfficial]

From Tacha's Titans, Mercy's Mercinaries, Laycon's Icons, and Erica's Elites, the drama, and rivalry that has ensued between these camps can be categorised as the good, bad, and sometimes very ugly.