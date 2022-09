"Wake up ooo. I say make I remind una. it’s a new day to drag NENGI .. you can’t be tired already .. where’s all dem PAID Twitter influencers? NO POST TODAY??," she tweeted.

The reality TV star's tweet came hours after a Twitter user alleged that her Range Rover SUV had been seized by the EFCC.

According to the tweet which has since gone viral, a fraudster who was involved in a failed Ponzi scheme bought the SUV for the reality TV from the proceeds of the scheme.

The SUV according to the Twitter user was seized after the fraudster was arrested by the EFCC.

It would be recalled that in July 2021, Nengi announced that she had bought the said SUV.

Pulse Nigeria

Nengi who looked excited about the new acquisition, showed off her new white car on Instagram.

The reality TV star's latest ride is a 2018 Range Rover Velar and according to several auto dealers goes for about N37M.

Earlier that year, she revealed that she had bought a new house.